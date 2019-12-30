Chicago police to outline New Year's Eve safety plans Monday

With everyone getting ready to close out 2019, we will join our partners at @ChicagoOEMC and @ILStatePolice on Monday at CPD HQ for a 1030am press conference to discuss enforcement and safety plans for New Year's Eve. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/MGxifJtsfk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) December 30, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police will outline their plans Monday to keep the city safe this New Year's Eve in the wake of a deadly and violent weekend in Chicago.At least five people were killed and more than 20 others were hurt in multiple shooting incidents.For New Year's Eve, the Chicago Police Department says it will be deploying an additional 1,300 officers across the city. The department will announce their plans at a press conference at 10:30 a.m.