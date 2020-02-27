CPD to overhaul gang-related database, announces new 'Criminal Enterprise Information System'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has announced an overhaul of their controversial gang database system.The new system is expected to launch Thursday and is called the "Criminal Enterprise Information System", CPD said.According to CPD, this new database will allow officers to better prevent, investigate and solve gang-related crime.The old database has been criticized over the years with people saying they shouldn't be included because they aren't affiliated with gangs.CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said there will also be strict criteria to add someone new to the database.