chicago police department

CPD to overhaul gang-related database, announces new 'Criminal Enterprise Information System'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department has announced an overhaul of their controversial gang database system.

The new system is expected to launch Thursday and is called the "Criminal Enterprise Information System", CPD said.

According to CPD, this new database will allow officers to better prevent, investigate and solve gang-related crime.

The old database has been criticized over the years with people saying they shouldn't be included because they aren't affiliated with gangs.

CPD Interim Superintendent Charlie Beck said there will also be strict criteria to add someone new to the database.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogang violencegang activitychicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO POLICE DEPARTMENT
Jury selection begins Thursday in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
CPD program aims to keep drug addicts out of jail
Man stabbed while biking on the 606 in Logan Square: police
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to new charges in alleged Chicago attack
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 dead, including gunman, in Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors facility
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
Man stabbed on CTA Blue Line train in Loop after accidentally bumping into woman, police say
Jury selection begins Thursday in trial of man accused of killing CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer
'I Have a Dream' virtual reality exhibit debuts at DuSable Museum
Chicago AccuWeather: Cold, mostly sunny Thursday
Show More
Man killed, another critical after shooting in Grand Crossing: police
City leaders meet about 2nd e-scooter pilot program, docking stations
Dunkin's new Snackin' Bacon was made for meat lovers
Coronavirus: First US case of unknown origin
Bill banning red light cameras in certain towns passes IL House
More TOP STORIES News