2019 CPD Crimefighters Conference to focus on violence-reduction strategies

More than 200 high-ranking officers from eight U.S. cities, London and Ireland will attend the 2019 Chicago Police Department Crimefighters Conference this week.

CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson, the University of Chicago Crime Lab and the Chicago Police Foundation are hosting the summit to show Chicago's approach to police work, specifically violence-reduction strategies, using predictive, data-driven technology, according to CPD Chief Communications Office Anthony Guglielmi.

From 2016 to 2018, Chicago saw a 10 percent decrease in overall crime: fewer murders, shootings, robberies, burglaries and thefts. Guglielmi said in 2018, there was an 8 percent decrease in crime compared to 2017.

Shootings were down 32 percent from 2016 to 2018, Guglielimi said. Shootings decreased by 14 percent from 2017 to 2018. Last year, there were 100 fewer murders - a 15 percent drop - compared to the year before.

Officers from Ireland, London, New York City, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Memphis, St. Louis and Milwaukee will attend the two-day conference. The meeting will also focus on information-sharing and collaboration between major city police departments.

This year, the crime-fighters conference is combined with the U.S. Department of Justice's public safety partnership summit, which means federal prosecutors and law enforcement experts from 30 cities will also attend.
