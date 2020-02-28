Chicago police, Mayor Lori Lightfoot to unveil CTA crime plan

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Chicago police and CTA leaders to unveil a plan to keep CTA passengers safe.

The plan will add 50 more police officers who will focus only on crime trends on the CTA. The additional officers join several hundred investigators who will use smart policing technology to crack down on crime on CTA platforms, buses, and trains.

In the spring, Police will roll out a new strategic support center. There, investigators will have access to 32,000 cameras that are already installed on CTA property. Those cameras will help police focus on hot spot areas and watch events in real time.

RELATED: Man charged with murder in fatal shooting in Jackson CTA tunnel connecting Red and Blue lines, Chicago police say

The announcement comes after in a series of violent incidents this month, including a triple shooting near the Red Line station in the Loop.

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 injured in CTA shooting in tunnel between CTA Red, Blue lines at Jackson station
