2 Chicago police officers seriously injured when squad slams into truck in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO -- Two Chicago police officers were seriously injured when a police vehicle slammed into a dump truck Saturday afternoon in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.The officers, 23 and 25-year-old men, were responding to several calls of shots fired when they crashed into the truck just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago and California avenues, according to Chicago police and fire officials. The calls turned out to be related to an incident where a man was shot minutes earlier in the nearby 700 block of North Harding Avenue.Two officers with head injuries were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. They have since been stabilized, police said.The driver of the truck, a 22-year-old man, was also taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, fire officials said. Police believe that the truck driver was working when the crash occurred, and said that he did not have a driver's license.According to police, who said they reviewed nearby surveillance footage, other vehicles in the area yielded to the cops as they drove through the intersection with their emergency lights and sirens activated. The driver, however, did not, and he will be issued several traffic citations, police said.The truck crashed into a building and started leaking fuel after the accident, and a hazardous materials cleanup response was requested, fire officials said. The HazMat situation has since been declared under control.The extent of the damage to the building which the truck crashed into is still unknown, police said.Both the No. 52 Kedzie/California bus and the No. 66 Chicago bus have been temporarily rerouted as emergency crews work to clean up the scene.