Chicago police warn of carjackers targeting women on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert warning of carjackers targeting women on the South Side.

In each incident, two to three suspects approach the lone female victim sitting inside or standing outside her vehicle, police said.

The carjackers then threatened the victims before entering their vehicles and fleeing the scene. In two of the incidents, police said the carjackers pointed a gun at the victim.

The carjackings occurred in the:

  • 500-block of East 49th Street at 6 p.m. on January 11,

  • 900-block of East 49th Street at 2:30 p.m. on January 17,


  • 5600-block of South Michigan Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on January 19,

  • 5400-block of South Dorchester Avenue at 6:30 p.m. on January 19.



The male suspects are described as between 15-20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.
