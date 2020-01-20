Chicago police warn of carjackers targeting women on South Side



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert warning of carjackers targeting women on the South Side.In each incident, two to three suspects approach the lone female victim sitting inside or standing outside her vehicle, police said.The carjackers then threatened the victims before entering their vehicles and fleeing the scene. In two of the incidents, police said the carjackers pointed a gun at the victim.The carjackings occurred in the:The male suspects are described as between 15-20 years old.Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 747-8380.