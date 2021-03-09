Chicago police warn of West Pullman church burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after a series of burglaries and break-ins at churches in the West Pullman neighborhood.Police said the burglars have pried open doors and broken windows to gain access to the churches before taking money, musical equipment, computer equipment and more.The burglaries mostly occurred in the early morning hours before services on Sunday.The burglaries occurred in the:-300-block of West 119th Street at 2 a.m. on Feb. 28.-First block of West 119th Street at 3 a.m. on Feb 28-First block of West 119th Street between March 4-7-11500-block of South State Street between March 6-7.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.