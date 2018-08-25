CPS special needs teaching assistant charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old student

A Chicago Public Schools teaching assistant has been charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Ayisha Sims, 37, worked at New Sullivan Elementary as a special education classroom aide. Officials said the assaults occurred between December 2009 and 2011.

Sims has been charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault of a victim 13-17.

CPS said an earlier investigation determined the case was unfounded.

In a statement, CPS said, "Student safety is the district's top priority and the district removed the employee immediately following her arrest. The district is in the process of implementing several student safety and support measures, including a public awareness campaign in schools, establishing the Office of Student Protections and Title IX, and conducting a background re-check on all employees, vendors and volunteers, and we will continue to put in place additional measures until we are confident we are doing everything possible to keep students safe."
