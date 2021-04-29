Education

Chicago Public Schools to allow in-person graduation in June

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools will allow in-person graduations this June with some restrictions.

There are options for indoor and outdoor ceremonies where students can get their diplomas and take pictures in their caps and gowns. Both are limited to 50-percent capacity with no more than 50 people. There is also an option for drive-through outdoor ceremonies.

Seats will be assigned, and there will be no mingling allowed.

School leaders can also opt for entirely virtual ceremonies. Each school will make its own decision.

High school graduation can be held on June 12 or later; 8th grade graduation and kindergarten graduation can be held on or after June 17.
