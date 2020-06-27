Former CPS elementary school principal charged with injuring lunchroom worker

CHICAGO -- A former Chicago Public Schools principal is charged with allegedly throwing a plastic water bottle at a school lunchroom worker.Kurt Jones, 46, the ex-principal Franklin Elementary Fine Arts Center, resigned last week after a CPS investigation uncovered many misconduct allegations against him, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.CPS officials began investigating after Jones allegedly threw the bottle on March 20 and hit cafeteria manager Faye Jenkins in the face. Jenkins suffered a concussion and other facial injuries.More than three months later, Chicago police arrested Jones Thursday and charged him with aggravated battery of a school employee. He was due in bond court Friday afternoon.