CPS teacher, student face off in footwork challenge | Video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago Public Schools high school teacher and a student -- with very similar names -- recently went head-to-head in a footwork challenge.

Xavier Robinson, also known as Sensei, teaches computer science at Percy L. Julian High School on Chicago's South Side.

On Friday, he was challenged by one of his students, whose name is Alexavier Robinson, to a footwork-off.

Alexavier wanted to "see if he still had it."

Video posted over the weekend shows Sensei and student battling it out on the classroom dance floor to the delight of everyone.