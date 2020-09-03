chicago public schools

Chicago Public Schools launches new website to help parents prepare for 1st day of school

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools has launched a new website to help families as children prepare for the first day of school next Tuesday.

CPS said the new parent resource at cps.edu/reopening2020 will centralize important information related to the upcoming school year.

CPS is encouraging parents to prepare for the start of the school year with these three steps.

1.Ensure your student has an active CPS account and login: Ensure your student can access their CPS account. If a student does not have a CPS account, the district has provided instructions on how to set it up. Parents should contact their school if they need additional support.

2.Connect to your school: Parents should make sure that their contact information is up-to-date and that they have submitted all necessary forms.

3.Connect on day one: Attendance will be tracked, so students should be ready to start the school year on Tuesday, September 8, by logging into their CPS account at cps.edu/portal based on directions and timing from their school.

CPS has committed to providing a device to every student who needs one and parents should contact their school if they still need a device. If families need help accessing the internet, they can visit cps.edu/getconnected to check if they're eligible for up to four years of free internet service through the city's Chicago Connected program or to explore affordable internet service options.
