Chicago COVID-19: CPS to release plan for new school year in fall

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Public Schools is expected to release a preliminary plan on what the new school year will look like amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The district is expected to make an announcement Friday. According to the Chicago Sun-Times , the Chicago Teacher's Union says the plan could include a hybrid model of remote and in-person learning.However the CTU doesn't believe it's safe enough to do that, saying that until a clear plan is worked out and in place, there simply would not be enough time to prepare.While Mayor Lori Lightfoot has resisted rushing into a decision, the teacher's union wants the school district to make a decision now.The plan released today will not be the district's final decision. CPS still wants feedback from parents, students and teachers.