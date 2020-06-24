Education

Chicago Teachers Union holds protest march, rally as CPS board considers removing CPD from schools

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Removing cops from schools is taking center stage at Wednesday's Chicago Board of Education meeting.

The board is meeting virtually, but members of the Chicago Teachers Union have gathered for a rally after marching downtown.

The CTU is holding a march and rally Wednesday that began at noon and could last until possibly 3 p.m. ending at Daley Plaza.

The Chicago Teachers Union marches downtown as the Chicago Board of Education considers removing police officers from CPS schools.



Tuesday night there was a march on the Northwest Side calling for the city to yank its $33 million contract with police effectively pulling officers out of schools.

Wednesday's school board vote on ending the contact with police will reveal how many school board members will go against the mayor on this issue. They were all appointed by her.

Removing cops from schools will take center stage at Wednesday's Chicago Board of Education meeting.



Lightfoot is opposed to removing them, saying they're needed.

"We're not going to do that. Unfortunately, we need security in our schools. We spent a lot of time working through challenges that we had seen with police officers in schools," Mayor Lightfoot said.

RELATED: Former CPS student dragged by school officer urges cutting ties with CPD
Howard said she is still suffering after she was beaten and dragged by police in her high school in 2019.



"It's wrong that they spent $33 million on police in schools," said CPS nurse Dennis Kosuth. "What we need in our schools are more counselors, more case managers. They need more social workers. They need the people who can provide students with help."

CPS parent Dexter Leggin, who will speak at the board meeting, says he respectfully disagrees with the mayor.

"They're not there for safety," Leggin said. "They're there to intimidate children to intimidate young black and brown children to stay in line and that's not what it's about. They're kids. They're still kids. They're gonna ditch class. They're gonna say something smart. They're gonna do things like that but why should they go to jail for that?"

Also, Wednesday, the school board will get a COVID-19 update while a final draft of the district's return to school guidelines are still being worked out.

There have been indications that CPS would require staff and students to wear masks and submit to daily temperature checks and part of the CTU's march Wednesday will also call for adequate school cleanings and proper protections for students and staff.

"I think the most obvious things that we need, warm running water in every school, soap and sanitizer all of which was unavailable in every school before schools were shut down in March," said CTU Vice President Stacy Davis Gates.

And teachers say that still won't be enough, saying class sizes will also need to be reduced.
