CPS launches annual #ThankaTeacher campaign for Teacher Appreciation Week

This week, May 4-8, CPS is showing its gratitude for its more than 20,000 teachers through its annual #ThankATeacher appreciation campaign.
Chicagoans looking to get involved in Teacher Appreciation Week can find ideas online on how to celebrate their favorite teachers, including a toolkit that has window signs, sample messages, social media graphics, and other ways to recognize the teachers who have gone above and beyond to support students during this time.
Ways to #ThankATeacher include:
- Creating a window sign with an encouraging message.
- Sending a teacher a personalized thank you note.
- Tagging @ChiPubSchools and your favorite teacher in a photo or video on social media.
- Changing your profile picture to a Teacher Appreciation Week graphic or avatar.
For more information visit: cps.edu/taw2020.