A woman has died after a fire in a Pilsen home Monday morning, Chicago police said.Authorities responded to the fire at about 2 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Peoria Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside the two-story home a short time later.A 48-year-old Catherine Gomez was found badly burned inside the home was pronounced dead, police said. Gomez was a teacher with Chicago Public Schools.Neighbors said the woman who lived here was well-liked and always managed to take care of the building. They watched as she was brought out of the home."Shocked, total shock," said neighbor Maria Torres. "I mean, I expected it because when we came out to the porch and we saw them bringing out her body, she looked lifeless"Other residents were heartbroken to hear the woman was killed."We grew up here in this community," said Steve, who worked for the victim. "She was well known her an her mom owned property around this neighborhood""She was real nice," said Romero Delgado, who worked for the victim. "She was kindhearted, stood to herself...It was sad that what happened."Firefighters were later called back to put out a hot spot. Authorities said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.Fire started in a living room on the second floor. The cause of the fire is under investigation.