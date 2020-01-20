Community & Events

Cradles to Crayons holds 'Gear Up for Winter Initiative' donation drive collecting warm clothes

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A children's charity spent MLK Day hosting a collection drive to ensure kids have warm clothes this winter.

Cradles to Crayons held their "Gear Up for Winter Initiative" donation drive at the South Side YMCA in Woodlawn.

The organization collects children's coats, shoes, clothing, toys, and books.

The organization's goal is to reach 20,000 kids and ensure that their families have the resources they need to thrive this season.

Governor JB Pritzker and Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton even joined in to help process items.

The new and gently used items are packaged by volunteers in a warehouse called, "The Giving Factory," which are then distributed to disadvantaged children, free of charge.

For more information on how you can help, visit Cradles to Crayons.
