Society

Cook County Board Pres. Preckwinkle visits Cradles to Crayons' main warehouse

Cradles to Crayons Executive Director Shoshana Buchholz-Miller led tour
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle visited Cradles to Crayons' main warehouse on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday morning.

Housing Authority of Cook County Executive Director Richard J. Monocchio joined Preckwinkle in a tour of the Avondale facility at 11 a.m. Cradles to Crayons Executive Director Shoshana Buchholz-Miller led the tour.

Since its establishment, Cradles to Crayons has served more than 35,000 Chicagoland children through its weekly distributions to service partners, according to its website.

The facility is located at 4141 W. George St.

Visit cradlestocrayons.org/Chicago for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychicagoavondalechildrennonprofit
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois moves into Phase 3 of reopening plan
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest
Officer accused in Floyd's death shot 2 in his career
Woman walking dog rescues man drowning in Chicago River: 'There was nobody else to do it'
Costco says it's bringing back free samples
Mayor Lightfoot to announce shared streets plan Friday
South Chicago shooting leaves 2 teens dead, police say
Show More
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Mayor: Officer who put knee on man's neck should be charged
Body found in DuPage River ID'd as missing woman with autism
False news swirls around Minneapolis officer in fatal arrest
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, drying out and cooler Friday
More TOP STORIES News