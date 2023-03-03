The Craftship helps kids craft problem-solving skills through playful art!

"I think it's really important that kids get to problem solve with their hands." Craftship owner Steph Kimmel merged her background in art and education into one passion project: helping kids, adults, and families connect through art.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Craftship focuses on workshopping problem-solving skills through the creative process.

"I think it's really important that kids get to problem solve with their hands," says owner Steph Kimmel.

Kimmel merged her background in art and education into one passion project: helping kids, adults, and families connect through art.

Located in South Philly's Bok Building, Kimmel holds classes where kids can have fun, play with their friends, and learn new skills.

Kimmel's background with arts and crafts began as an outlet that helped her focus in life.

"Being an adult with ADHD, my brain moves so quickly. When I'm doing something with my hands, time slows down," said Kimmel.

When kids come to The Craftship, Kimmel notices the kids also receive arts calming effects.

"They get still, and they get focused, and it's kind of a magical thing to watch happen," said Kimmel.

Kimmel's lessons are learned through the process of crafting, rather than aiming for the result of the craft.

"The confidence they build during the process of making is really key," said Kimmel.

What do the kids learn?

"Confidence that... I can make anything," Kimmel says.

Kimmel's workshops are held on specific dates and times that can be found on her website.