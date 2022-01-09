1 in custody after teen, young boy abducted in car stolen in Cragin: CPD

CHICAGO -- One person was in custody after taking off in a running car with a teen and a 1-year-old boy inside Saturday night in Cragin on the Northwest Side.A female victim left her black 2008 SUV running in front of a retail store in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue when the suspect got in and drove to Belden and Laporte Avenue, where he told a 15-year-girl inside to get out, Chicago police said.Police found the car in the 3700-block of West North Avenue in Logan Square, and the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.The 1-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital for observation, and was in good condition, police said.