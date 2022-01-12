child abduction

Man, 28, charged after teen, young boy abducted in car stolen in Cragin, Chicago police say

Children taken from 4800-block of West Fullerton; car found in 3700-block of West North Avenue in Logan Square
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

1 in custody after teen, toddler abducted in Cragin stolen car: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 28-year-old Chicago man has been charged with taking off in a running car with a teen and a 1-year-old boy inside Saturday night in Cragin on the Northwest Side, Chicago police said Wednesday morning.

Omar Soto faces aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated kidnapping charges after a female victim left her black 2008 SUV running in front of a retail store in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue with the two children inside, and Soto allegedly got in the vehicle and took off.

He drove to Belden and Laporte Avenue, where he told the 15-year-girl inside to get out, Chicago police said.
Police found the car in the 3700-block of West North Avenue in Logan Square early Sunday, and the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.

RELATED: Dolton Amber Alert canceled after girl, 1, inside stolen SUV found safe

The 1-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital for observation, and was in good condition Sunday, police said.

Soto was due in bond court Monday.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocraginlogan squareauto theftchild abductionchicago crimekidnapkidnappingabductioncar theftchicago violencestolen car
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD ABDUCTION
1 in custody after teen, toddler abducted in Cragin stolen car: CPD
Boy, 7, allegedly abducted by mother at gunpoint found safe: CPD
Missing Wheeling toddler's body found in pond after mom's murder
Mom found murdered in Wheeling home; toddler missing, police say
TOP STORIES
More than 80 to be kicked out of Matteson motel without other housing
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US, Britain
Mayor Lori Lightfoot COVID update: Mayor will isolate, work from home
'Jeopardy!' champ's parents sue hospital after his death
5 reasons you should not deliberately catch omicron
Burglars steal liquor, coats in break-ins on North, West sides
Autopsy reveals Damari Perry's cause of death
Show More
Jon Lester announces retirement after 16 seasons, three World Serie...
COPA investigating Blue Island shooting involved off-duty CPD officer
Itasca rehab center decision 'intentionally discriminatory': lawsuit
CPS students back in classroom after CTU agreement reached
Chicago Weather: Cloudy with chance of rain/snow showers Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News