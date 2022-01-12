Man, 28, charged after teen, young boy abducted in car stolen in Cragin, Chicago police say

Omar Soto faces aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated kidnapping charges after a female victim left her black 2008 SUV running in front of a retail store in the 4800-block of West Fullerton Avenue with the two children inside, and Soto allegedly got in the vehicle and took off.
He drove to Belden and Laporte Avenue, where he told the 15-year-girl inside to get out, Chicago police said.
Police found the car in the 3700-block of West North Avenue in Logan Square early Sunday, and the suspect was taken into custody, officials said.
RELATED: Dolton Amber Alert canceled after girl, 1, inside stolen SUV found safe
The 1-year-old was taken to Norwegian American Hospital for observation, and was in good condition Sunday, police said.
Soto was due in bond court Monday.
The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.