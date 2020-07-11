Suspect fleeing Loop crash steals van with woman inside: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are trying to find the person who stole a van with a woman inside after leaving a crash in the Loop.Officers say they saw a 2008 Pontiac sedan run a red light and hit another vehicle in the 100 block of North Wacker Drive around 12:30 Saturday morning.Four people then got out, and one of them got into a 2014 Kia van with a 20-year-old woman in the back seat and took off, police say.The woman was eventually left at a West Englewood gas station unharmed.Only of one of the four suspects have been arrested, according to police. Two weapons were also recovered from inside the crashed Pontiac.Area Three detectives are investigating.