East Garfield Park crash leaves 1 dead, 2 critical

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person is dead and two others have been injured after a crash in East Garfield Park Friday night.Police say the driver was speeding when their SUV lost control and hit a CTA pillar near Lake Street and Albany Ave on the city's West Side.An eyewitness says good Samaritans and police pulled two female passengers from the wreckage. They are both in the hospital in critical condition.The man driving did not survive.Police have not released any other details regarding the crash at this time.