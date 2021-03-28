car crash

Loop crash leaves 2 hospitalized after Audi hits concrete median; driver in custody

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old driver and his passenger were injured after crashing an Audi R8 into a median late Friday night in the Loop.

The man was driving a black 2020 Audi R8 eastbound about 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive when he struck a concrete median, according to Chicago police.

He suffered fractures to the face and pelvis area, police said. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman, also suffered a fracture to the pelvis, police said.

Both the man and woman were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.

The man was placed into custody and citations are pending, according to police.

Police sources said the incident appears to be alcohol-related.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcar crasharrestcrash
CAR CRASH
3 hurt, including 7-month-old boy, in West Englewood crash
Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Washington Park
2 hurt in Bronzeville crash, including CPD officer
Man critically hurt in Lawndale hit-and-run: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-month-old boy abducted from Dolton found safe
IL reports 2,678 new COVID cases, 25 deaths
1 killed, 3 hurt in River Grove party bus shooting: police
'We are American also so don't hate us,' Chinatown march denounces Asian hate
Cook County judge's vehicle stolen at McKinley Park gas station
Man wounded in Wrightwood party mass shooting facing gun charges
Cat-scratch fever bacteria potentially linked to schizophrenia, study says
Show More
Hold on to your pets; coyote mating season has begun
Teen boy caught in crossfire of East Garfield Park shootout
12 West Englewood family members get vaccinated together
Man arrested in 1979 killing after DNA match
Avoid becoming a victim of home repair scams
More TOP STORIES News