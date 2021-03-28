Loop crash leaves 2 hospitalized after Audi hits concrete median; driver in custody

CHICAGO -- A 24-year-old driver and his passenger were injured after crashing an Audi R8 into a median late Friday night in the Loop.The man was driving a black 2020 Audi R8 eastbound about 10:10 p.m. in the 100 block of West Wacker Drive when he struck a concrete median, according to Chicago police.He suffered fractures to the face and pelvis area, police said. His passenger, a 25-year-old woman, also suffered a fracture to the pelvis, police said.Both the man and woman were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.The man was placed into custody and citations are pending, according to police.Police sources said the incident appears to be alcohol-related.