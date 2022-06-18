2 actors killed in Mexico when Netflix series cast, crew van crashes

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Los Angeles | Eyewitness News

Two actors on the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix describes "The Chosen One" this way: "A 12-year-old boy learns he's the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind. Based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross."

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffic fatalitiesmexicoactornetflixu.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
2 killed in I-290 crash, Illinois State Police say
CDC advisers recommend COVID shots for kids under 5
Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride
How to prepare for a possible recession
Celebrate Father's Day at Aboyer in Winnetka
5 wounded in Lake Meadows shooting, Chicago police say
Show More
Sail GP kicks off in Chicago
1 firefighter dead after Philadelphia building collapse
BGA: City's Office of Inspector General lacks power to publish reports
Alton man accused of decapitating pregnant ex-girlfriend, police say
Ribfest 2022 kicks off Friday in Wheaton
More TOP STORIES News