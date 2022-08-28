2 killed in fiery crash on Interstate 80 in Gary, Indiana State Police say

Two people were killed in a fiery crash in Gary on the I-80 between Cline Avenue and Burr Street, Indiana State Police said.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A high-speed crash killed two people in Gary, Indiana on Sunday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on the Interstate 80 between Cline Avenue and Burr Street. Indiana State Police said the driver of a Camaro was speeding when it hit two cars.

One car hit a sound barrier and the other crashed into the median wall, but the people inside were not hurt.

The Camaro also crashed and burst into flames, killing the driver and passenger.

