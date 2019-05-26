Crash on West Side sends 12, including 10 CPD officers, to hospitals

CHICAGO -- A four-car crash Saturday in Austin left 12 people injured, including 10 Chicago police officers.

A marked police van, SUV and "several civilian vehicles" were involved in a crash about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to preliminary information, police said.

The officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

A man and a woman were taken with non-life threatening injuries to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.
