Crash on West Side sends 12, including 10 CPD officers, to hospitals

CHICAGO -- A four-car crash Saturday in Austin left 12 people injured, including 10 Chicago police officers.A marked police van, SUV and "several civilian vehicles" were involved in a crash about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to preliminary information, police said.The officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.A man and a woman were taken with non-life threatening injuries to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.Additional information was not immediately available.