CHICAGO -- A four-car crash Saturday in Austin left 12 people injured, including 10 Chicago police officers.
A marked police van, SUV and "several civilian vehicles" were involved in a crash about 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Laramie Avenue, according to preliminary information, police said.
The officers were taken to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
A man and a woman were taken with non-life threatening injuries to Norwegian American Hospital, police said. No other injuries were reported.
Additional information was not immediately available.
Crash on West Side sends 12, including 10 CPD officers, to hospitals
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News