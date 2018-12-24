Crash sends car into South Side Autozone, 5 injured

Five people were injured, two critically, after at least two vehicles collided, sending one of them into the side of an auto parts store on the city's South Side.

Five people were injured, two critically, after two vehicles collided Monday afternoon, sending one of them into the side of an auto parts store on the city's South Side.

The crash happened at about 1:50 p.m., Chicago police said. The impact caused extensive damage to the bathroom of the Autozone store at 74th and Ashland.

Witness said one of the people injured was waiting for a bus when they were hit. Police said two people were in each car at the time of the crash.

Two people were taken to area hospitals in critical condition. Three people, including the pedestrian, were taken to area hospitals in good condition.

No one inside the store was injured. A police investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.
