murder suicide

Husband, wife, 3 children dead in apparent murder-suicide at North Carolina home

By
VANCEBORO, N.C. -- The Craven County Sheriff's Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a man, woman and three children were found dead inside a Vanceboro home Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to a home near Kinsaw Court, according to ABC sister station WCTI.

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told WITN that he is awaiting autopsy results to provide further details, but at this time, he believes the deaths were part of a murder-suicide.

Hughes told WCTI Michael Jay Ireland, his wife April and three children, ages 8 months, 3 and 4, were among the deceased found inside.

ABC11 learned that Ireland was set to bury his own step-father after he passed away from cancer.

This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community, according to the sheriff.

Further details will be released Monday when autopsies are completed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north carolinau.s. & worldmurder suicidedeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER SUICIDE
COVID-19 researcher killed in apparent murder-suicide: officials
Dad tried to strangle daughter before killing himself: police
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Maywood elderly couple's deaths investigated as murder-suicide
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News