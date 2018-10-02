Creative Services/Programming Internship: Summer 2019

Logging tapes for local programming specials

Joining producers during on-location programming shoots

Research for local programming specials

Opportunity to learn how to produce promos

Opportunity to create digital content for multi platforms

Participate in promo shoots when scheduled

Help out at station events when scheduled, i.e. Magnificent Mile Light Festival (November); Auto Show (February); candidate debates (when applicable); Black Women's Expo (March); various station community parade broadcasts throughout the year i.e. Bud Billiken Parade, St. Patrick's Day, Mexican Independence Day, Pride Parade

Assist in writing press releases and social media copy to publicize specials

Assist in producing ABC 7 Newsletter

Positive outlook and great attitude

Willing to take on any task large or small

Strong Organizational skills, good follow-up, attention to detail, writing skills, solid computer skills

Tape logging experience

Junior or Senior-level standing; or attending Graduate school; or a recent graduate applying within 6 months of graduation date.

Previous internship in a professional newsroom/local news affiliate.

Degree in TV Production; Communications, Journalism, Media, Marketing/PR

Shooting and editing experience

All students must possess unrestricted work authorization

All students must be at least 18 years old

You must currently be enrolled in an accredited college or university and taking at least one class - OR - be a recent graduate of an accredited college or university within the last six (6) months.

All students must provide their own housing and transportation for the duration of the internship

ABC7 (WLS-TV) Chicago is the Midwest flagship of the ABC television network. ABC7 leads the market in local news coverage with daily newscasts, and has been in a number one position in local news since March 1986. The station's offices and studios are located in The Loop in downtown Chicago.The Creative Services Department includes on-air promotion, programming specials, and public relations.All candidates must be available from May/June to August/SeptemberAll candidates must be willing to work 18 hours/week