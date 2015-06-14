WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Watch
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health and Coronavirus
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
Community
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Our Chicago
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Traffic
Flooding causes some expressway closures
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
traffic
flooding
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New laws 2021: Illinois legislation that takes effect Jan. 1
3 IDOT workers hurt in Kennedy hit-and-run crash: ISP
New COVID-19 variant may be already in Illinois, experts say
Fired worker deliberately spoiled vaccine, health system says
Another winter storm expected Friday
Mayor's office releases emails about botched CPD raid
Beavers in Chicago River captivate residents during pandemic
Show More
Who gets the $600 stimulus checks and when
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
Snow plow driver stabbed in Hoffman Estates
McConnell says Congress has provided enough pandemic aid
Sportmix pet food recalled for potentially fatal levels of aflatoxin after 28 dogs die
More TOP STORIES News