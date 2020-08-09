Quick Tip

Quick Tip: As financial anxieties rise, credit cards companies may be able to help you avoid late fees

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Worried about late fees on your credit card? You may be able to avoid it.

A new survey suggests an overwhelming amount of people are worried about making the minimum payment on their credit card during the pandemic.

According to CreditCards.com, 79% of credit card holders are concerned about making the minimum payment due to the COVID-19 pandemic or job losses.

This as the federal $600 unemployment money is expiring, and fears are even higher.

If you are having trouble paying your credit card, you should call your card provider immediately.

Don't ignore or put it off, experts say.

Your credit card company may be able to work out an arrangement where you can skip payment without a late fee or they may even lower your interest rate.
