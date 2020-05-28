First recreational marijuana dispensary in downtown Chicago opens in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The first recreational marijuana shop in downtown Chicago will open for business Thursday in River North.The Sunnyside Dispensary is located at 436 N. Clark Street, between N. Clark and Hubbard streets.Cresco Labs said the company has implemented procedures system-wide to eliminate wait lines, crowding and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.The Sunnyside Dispensary River North location will open at 10:00 a.m. with online orders only available through their website. Customers will receive a text notification that their order is ready and will need to go to the Guest Experience Center at 22 W. Hubbard to be entered into the virtual pickup queue.Regular store hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily, seven days a week.The River North location is Cresco Labs' seventh dispensary in the Chicago-area.