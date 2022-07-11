deadly shooting

Crest Hill shooting: Man killed, 4 injured while police tried to disperse crowd, authorities say

By Kade Heather
CREST HILL, Ill. -- A man died and four people were injured in a shooting Sunday night in Crest Hill as police were trying to disperse a crowd at a parking lot, authorities said.

Officers had responded to the 1800 block of Knapp Drive about 11:45 p.m. when several gunshots were fired, police said. They found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

SEE ALSO | Woman dies from gunshot wounds after boyfriend told police he mistook her for burglar

The man was transported to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released pending notification of family.

Four other people suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said.

No arrests have been made. Crest Hill police, and the Will and Grundy Major Crimes Task Force are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crest hillcrimedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshots firedshootingpolice
DEADLY SHOOTING
Moment of silence marks 1 week since Highland Park shooting
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Woman fatally shot after boyfriend allegedly mistook her for burglar
33 shot, 1 killed in Chicago weekend shootings, police say
TOP STORIES
Off-duty CPD officer shot, paralyzed in altercation; 3 in custody: CPD
Acquaintances of accused parade shooter recall signs of trouble
11-year-old charged with attempted carjacking, Chicago police say
Woman killed by Flossmoor police, ISP investigating
Photos: Withering drought shows Lake Mead boat graveyard
2 dead, 3 wounded at 4 separate 7-Eleven stores in California: Police
Winnetka nonprofit marks 100 years of helping visually-impaired adults
Show More
ISP trooper hurt in pursuit of vehicle possibly involved in kidnapping
Moment of silence marks 1 week since Highland Park shooting
Rare fossil meteorites donated to Chicago Field Museum
Dust devil creates chaotic scene at Las Vegas resort pool
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy, isolated PM storms
More TOP STORIES News