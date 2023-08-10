WATCH LIVE

6-year-old child shot in Crest Hill, police say

Thursday, August 10, 2023 6:46PM
CREST HILL, Ill. -- A child was injured in a south suburban shooting on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Crest Hill police said the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Pioneer Road at about 5:15 p.m. A 6-year-old child was riding as a passenger inside a vehicle when someone opened fire.

The child was transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in stable condition.

Police said the shooting appears to be targeted, but did not immediately provide further information.

Officers asked anyone with information to call investigator Conor Sweeney at 815-741-5115.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers of Will County at 800-323-6734. You can also text "willcocs" and tip to 274637.

