Curfew remains in effect for south suburban Crest Hill after week of protests, earlier unrest

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Curfews had been in place in Chicago and some suburbs after looting and unrest occurred alongside large and peaceful protests calling for police reform, equality and justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.As of Monday, June 8, Crest Hill was the only remaining suburb with a curfew in place. That curfew is from 10 p.m. Monday, June 8, until 6 a.m. Tuesday, June 9. The curfew has been issued on a day-by-day basis.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot lifted Chicago's curfew Sunday afternoon, effective immediately.