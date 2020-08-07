Crestwood mayor charged in red-light camera bribery scheme, false tax return filing

CRESTWOOD, Ill. -- The mayor of southwest suburban Crestwood faces a federal bribery charge that centers on the red-light camera company SafeSpeed, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.Louis Presta, 69, is also charged with filing false tax returns and lying to the FBI and IRS in connection to money he allegedly took in a 2018 meeting with a SafeSpeed representative, according to the report.The indictment is the latest public sign of federal investigators' ongoing public corruption investigations. Last month, ComEd was charged with soliciting bribes to Illinois officials.In October 2017, a lawsuit was filed by angry motoristswith its use of red-light cameras at a questionable intersection."We are seeking to void out approximately 56,000 red light camera tickets issued, generating $3.1 million for the village," attorney Tom Zimmerman said at the time.the intersection with a red-light camera didn't follow federal guidelines. Crestwood officials then insisted the red light camera is fair.