Firefighters battle extra-alarm blaze at chemical plant in Pullman: CFD

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled an extra-alarm fire early Sunday morning at a chemical plant in the Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side, Chicago fire officials said.

According to CFD, around 12:33 a.m. crews were dispatched to a building fire at the Imperial Zinc Corporation in the 1000-block of E. 103rd Street.

Hazmat teams were called in because of the chemicals inside the plant, CFD said.

The fire department tweeted out a photo Sunday morning showing the roof of the building had collapsed.





Crews were able to put out the flames a little after 2:00 a.m., CFD said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
