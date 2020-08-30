Firefighters battle massive blaze at chemical plant in Pullman: CFD

Update 2-11 @ 1001 E. 103rd St. No injuries reported at this time, All companies working 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/9QsulHSUVw — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2020

Roof has fallen in companies are defensive, picture is from side B, 5 lines on the fire. 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/KuYMzhDWc9 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters battled a massive chemical fire early Sunday morning in the Pullman neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.According to CFD, around 12:33 a.m. crews were dispatched to a building fire at the Imperial Zinc Corporation in the 1000-block of E. 103rd Street.Hazmat teams were called in because of the chemicals inside the plant, CFD said.The fire department tweeted out a photo Sunday morning showing the roof of the building had collapsed.Crews were able to put out the flames a little after 2:00 a.m., CFD said.No injuries were reported.The cause of the fire is still being investigated.