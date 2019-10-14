Crews battling apartment fire in Uptown, no injuries reported

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5618610" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire in an apartment building in Uptown on the City's Far North Side.

2 11 817 GUNNISON 4 story apt building. High density building. pic.twitter.com/Ev17p9NNMn — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) October 14, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency crews are battling an extra-alarm apartment fire in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's Far North Side.The blaze started shortly after 3 p.m. in the 800 block of West Gunnison Street.Two residents told ABC7 they were home when the fire started. They said they heard fire alarms go off, smelled smoke, and evacuated the building with a few items, including their dogs.Residents said someone was working on the building's plumbing in the basement, and they believe that's where the fire may have started.They said the fire crawled up the walls and started shooting through the roof.There are no reports of any injuries at this time.The cause of the fire was not immediately available.