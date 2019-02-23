Multiple agencies are responding to reports of a plane crash in Chambers County.According to the Chambers County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened near the City of Anahuac, Texas, in the Trinity Bay.Preliminary reports state a two-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed shortly before 12:45 p.m. Saturday.The Federal Aviation Administration issued an Alert Notice (ALNOT) on Atlas Air Flight 3591 after losing radar and radio contact with the Boeing 767 approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The aircraft was flying from Miami to Houston.According to initial FAA reports, three people were on board the aircraft.Authorities say the plane was located in Jack's Pocket at the north end of Trinity Bay.