Crews search for 2 in DuPage River in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews searched Sunday night the DuPage River in Shorewood after a witness reported that two people were in the water.Just before 6 p.m., a man went into the water at Hammel Woods and quickly began having trouble, a witness told the Will County Forest Preserve police.The man's girlfriend began yelling to get the attention of a witness and a Will County Forest Preserve police officer.The woman also went into the water.Chief Tracy Chapman says according to the witness, they were not on a boat.The witness described the victims as possibly being in their 20s.