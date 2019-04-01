Disasters & Accidents

Crews search for 2 in DuPage River in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Crews searched Sunday night the DuPage River in Shorewood after a witness reported that two people were in the water.

Just before 6 p.m., a man went into the water at Hammel Woods and quickly began having trouble, a witness told the Will County Forest Preserve police.

The man's girlfriend began yelling to get the attention of a witness and a Will County Forest Preserve police officer.

The woman also went into the water.

Chief Tracy Chapman says according to the witness, they were not on a boat.

The witness described the victims as possibly being in their 20s.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsshorewoodwater rescue
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Chicago mayoral candidates rally supporters to get out the vote
Michigan State upsets Duke to reach Final Four, join Auburn, Texas Tech, Virginia
Chris Rock rips an absent Jussie Smollett at the NAACP Image Awards
Barber who overcame homelessness now helping others launch cutting careers
1 killed, 4 wounded in East Garfield Park shooting
Rapper Nipsey Hussle killed, 2 others wounded in shooting at LA store
Cook County sheriff deputy killed, teen in custody in high-speed crash
Show More
Illinois State Police trooper dies after being hit by wrong-way driver near Libertyville
Firefighters rescue puppy that fell down well
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
NC man charged with raping, kidnapping woman, deputies say
Harvey voters to elect new mayor on Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News