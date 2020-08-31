Crews search for man, presumed dead, in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dive crews are searching for a man who fell off a boat Sunday evening into Monroe Harbor.

The 32-year-old fell off a boat about 6:05 p.m. into the harbor in the 400 block of East Monroe Street and never resurfaced, Chicago police said.

Divers with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were sent in after him.

After looking for the man for two hours, Chicago fire officials announced that the search had officially become a recovery mission, led by Chicago police and the United States Coast Guard.



"After extensive search the event has been transitioned to a recovery," fire officials said shortly before 8 p.m.



This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.

The Sun-Times Media report contributed to this article.
