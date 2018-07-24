Heartbreaking! A father searching for his missing daughter in #LakeMichigan #MillerBeach 24 yo Tiara Hardy was struggling in the water last night and was swept away. @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/rjxUS8X0JC — Jessica D'Onofrio (@donofrioABC7) July 24, 2018

A search resumed early Tuesday morning for a 24-year-old woman missing in Lake Michigan near the Miller Beach community after she went swimming at Marquette Park Beach in Gary, Indiana.The Gary Police Department said it received a call at about 7:30 p.m. that a woman was possibly drowning at Marquette Beach, located off Oak Avenue.The Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified the woman as Tiara Hardy, of Merrillville. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a red top, police said.Early Tuesday, her father came to the beaches shores with a Bible.A IDNR spokesperson said the woman had been swimming with friends when she was swept out into the lake by rough water conditions. Her two friends were able to make it to shore and were not injured.Various other emergency response units, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were called to assist in the search, but officials called off the search after several hours due to hazardous water conditions and darkness.At least one diver was back in the water before 6 a.m. Tuesday and authorities were visually scanning the beach and the break wall.Adonis Madry, Hardy's boyfriend, was also desperately searching for her Tuesday morning.Madry said he was at the same beach with Hardy just a few days ago. He said she is able to swim, and that they come to Marquette Park Beach all the time.twitter ID="1021726159627796480"