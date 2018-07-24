Crews search for Merrillville woman missing in Lake Michigan near Miller Beach in Gary

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Search continues for Tiara Hardy, missing swimmer off Miller Beach (1 of 2)

Crews search for woman missing in Lake Michigan near Miller Beach in Gary

The search for missing swimmer Tiara Hardy, 24, continued off the shores of Miller Beach in Gary, Indiana. (WLS)

By
GARY, Ind. (WLS) --
A search resumed early Tuesday morning for a 24-year-old woman missing in Lake Michigan near the Miller Beach community after she went swimming at Marquette Park Beach in Gary, Indiana.

The Gary Police Department said it received a call at about 7:30 p.m. that a woman was possibly drowning at Marquette Beach, located off Oak Avenue.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified the woman as Tiara Hardy, of Merrillville. She was last seen wearing gray shorts and a red top, police said.

Early Tuesday, her father came to the beaches shores with a Bible.



A IDNR spokesperson said the woman had been swimming with friends when she was swept out into the lake by rough water conditions. Her two friends were able to make it to shore and were not injured.

Various other emergency response units, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were called to assist in the search, but officials called off the search after several hours due to hazardous water conditions and darkness.

At least one diver was back in the water before 6 a.m. Tuesday and authorities were visually scanning the beach and the break wall.

Adonis Madry, Hardy's boyfriend, was also desperately searching for her Tuesday morning.

Madry said he was at the same beach with Hardy just a few days ago. He said she is able to swim, and that they come to Marquette Park Beach all the time.

twitter ID="1021726159627796480"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningswimmingsearchwater searchsearch and rescueMerrillvilleGary
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Loop stabbing caught on video
Anti-violence march to shut down part of Lake Shore Drive
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Anthony Rizzo pitching in relief exposes Cubs' suspect rotation
Mega Millions jackpot at $522M for drawing tonight
Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during standoff
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
'He was wiping off his knife': Victim recalls horrific attack that killed sister
Show More
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Woodstock woman struck by lightning at Country Thunder still in ICU
5 shot in Englewood, including 16-year-old girl
Dozens dead as wildfires near Athens, Greece, force people to flee into the sea
More News