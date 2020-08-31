Crews search for person in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor Sunday evening

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crews are searching for person in the water near Monroe Harbor early Sunday evening, Chicago fire officials said.

Divers were searching for the person in the water near 400 E Monroe at around 7 p.m., fire officials said.



Divers got out of the water before 7:30 p.m. but continued to search from the boat, fire officials said.



The Chicago Police Department dive unit also assisted in the search, fire officials said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.
