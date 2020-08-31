Crews search for person in Lake Michigan near Monroe Harbor Sunday evening

Divers were searching for the person in the water near 400 E Monroe at around 7 p.m., fire officials said.
Person in the Water at Monroe Harbor 400 E Monroe. Reports of a person in the water after falling from a boat. CFD/CPD on scene, divers in the water. Update to follow 4-1-8.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 30, 2020
Divers got out of the water before 7:30 p.m. but continued to search from the boat, fire officials said.
CFD divers are out of the water, they will continue to search from the boat with search cameras along with assistance from the CPD dive unit 4-1-8.— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) August 31, 2020
The Chicago Police Department dive unit also assisted in the search, fire officials said.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is available.