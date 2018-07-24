A search resumed early Tuesday morning for a woman who went missing in Lake Michigan after she went swimming at Marquette Park Beach in Gary, Ind.The Gary Police Department said it received a call at about 7:30 p.m. that a woman was possibly drowning at Marquette Beach, located at 1 North Grand Boulevard.An Indiana Department of Natural Resources spokesperson said the woman had been swimming with friends when she was swept out into the lake by rough water conditions. Her two friends were able to make it to shore and were not injured.Police and fire officials responded and began searching for the woman, who the Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified as 24-year-old Tiara Hardy, of Merillville. Hardy was last seen wearing gray shorts and a red top, police said.Various other emergency response units, including the U.S. Coast Guard, were called to assist in the search, but officials called off the search after several hours due to hazardous water conditions and darkness.At least one diver was back in the water before 6 a.m. and authorities were visually scanning the beach and the break wall.Adonis Madry, Hardy's boyfriend, was also desperately searching for her Tuesday morning.Madry said he was at the same beach with Hardy just a few days ago. He said she is able to swim, and that they come to Marquette Park Beach all the time.Hardy's father also searched for her Tuesday morning. He knelt in the water, distraught, hoping to find his daughter.twitter ID="1021726159627796480"