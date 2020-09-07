Marine crews to continue search for missing man, 52, who went into water at Calumet Park Beach

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Marine Unit will resume the search for a man who disappeared Sunday after going into Lake Michigan at Calumet Park Beach.According to Chicago police, around 10:00 p.m. the man was on a boat in the harbor in the 9800-block of S Avenue G when he was in a verbal altercation with another individual on the boat and threatened to jump in the water.The 52-year-old man then jumped and disappeared into the water while the boat returned to a harbor in Indiana to report the incident to police, CPD said.The CPD Marine unit did conduct a search Sunday night in the general area where the victim went in but have now suspended the search until day break.The National Weather Service issued a warning Sunday for the possibility of strong winds as well as high waves and rip currents at the lakeshore until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.Waves were predicted to get up to 6 feet high through the early afternoon until subsiding to between 2 to 4 feet by mid-evening, the NWS said."Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures," the NWS said in its warning.The gusty northeast winds responsible for dangerous lake conditions are part of a storm system moving through northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.