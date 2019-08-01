Crime at 4-year-low so far in 2019, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Numbers released by the Chicago Police Department show crime is at a four-year low across the city.

CPD said overall crime is down nine percent from this time last year.

Last month, 43 people were killed, compared to 64 people killed in July of 2018. Through the first seven months of 2019, Chicago has recorded 282 murders, 11 percent lower than the same time period in 2018, when 321 people were murdered.

Through the first seven months of the year, there have been a total of 1,210 shootings across the city, with 1,541 people being shot, police said. That is down from 2018, when there were 1,363 shootings and 1,674 shooting victims over the same time period.

CPD said the department's efforts to seize guns has helped lead to the decrease in crime. Police have seized 5,300 guns so far in 2019, up nine percent from the same time period last year.

"Every member of our Department is dedicated to keeping our city safe, especially during the summer months," said Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson. "The sustained progress in reducing violent crime continues to motivate our officers who are out patrolling our neighborhoods each day and night."
