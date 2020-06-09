chicago crime

Chicago crime: More than 2,600 arrested, 500 guns recovered amid civil unrest following death of George Floyd, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have released the latest crime numbers from last week's unrest across the city.

More than 2,600 people were arrested for civil unrest and disorderly conduct, according to CPD.

Officials said 788 were arrested for looting, and more than 500 guns were recovered.

Superintendent David Brown announced that he will hold meetings this week with protesters to discuss their demands.

"We need to listen to the calls for reform. Period. The consent decree provides the mechanism for reforms to take place in the department. This week, I will be meeting with our contingency team. I want CPD to address the concerns that were voiced by those holding megaphones and homemade signs," Brown said.
