Surveillance video caught three suspects breaking into a Humboldt Park auto body shop before leaving empty handed.

Chicago Police alert businesses on Northwest Side following string of burglaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department is issuing a business alert to Northwest Side businesses following a rash of burglaries early Thursday morning in the 14th and 25th districts. The districts include Logan Square, Wicker Park, Bucktown, Hermosa and Belmont Cragin.

According to police, the recent burglaries occurred in the overnight hours while businesses were closed. The suspects forced their way into the targeted businesses using overhead doors, or broke in by backing their vehicle into the business' door. Once inside, they took valuables, including keys, cash and electronics.

The suspects may be armed.

In one incident, video captured one of the suspects with a handgun. The suspects are described as three males wearing black ski masks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants.

Police said businesses that sell, repair or service vehicles should take precautions.

Businesses selling vehicle accessories should also take note of this alert.

In one incident at an auto body shop on Division Street and Grand Avenue, police found the garage door smashed in. Area Five detectives are investigating the incident as a burglary. No suspects are in custody.

The reported burglaries took place at the following locations:

- 4609 W. Belmont Ave. on Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:17 a.m.

- 3689 W. Grand Ave. on Feb. 23,2023 at 3:42 a.m.

- 5143 W. Grand Ave. on Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:51 a.m.

- 3263 W. Fullerton Ave. on Feb. 23, 2023 at 4 a.m.

- 4609 W. Belmont Ave. on Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.

Police are encouraging businesses to check their surveillance cameras to ensure they are functional and recording. To add further protection, windows can be covered with ArmorPlast, an unbreakable shield that fits over existing glass.

Anyone with information is asked to call the investigating detectives at (312) 746-7394.

